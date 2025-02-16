Bellport wrestling's Camryn Howard wins by pin in 11 seconds to capture 138-pound title at Suffolk Div. I championships

Bellport ninth-grader Camryn Howard is already an accomplished wrestler at 15 years old. He is a three-time Suffolk champion and one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the country in the 138-pound weight class.

And still, the kid with 136 career wins continues to chase his dream of winning a state title. The quarterfinal loss in last year’s state tournament still stings. Not even his third-place finish in the state tournament as an eighth-grader soothed the early loss.

Only the return to this year’s state wrestling tournament in the MVP Arena in Albany and redemption can satisfy Howard.

Howard can’t get there fast enough. He fast-tracked his arrival with the quickest pin in Suffolk Division I finals history. Howard pinned Commack sophomore Niko Marnika by cradle in 11 seconds to capture the 138-pound title at the Dr. Robert Fallot Suffolk County wrestling championships in the Island Federal Arena at Stony Brook University.

“I want to win the state title badly,” said Howard. “It means everything to me to get back there and win it all.”

Howard is only the second wrestler in Suffolk history to win county titles in seventh, eighth and ninth grade. Jesse Jantzen of Shoreham-Wading River did it in 1995, 1996 and 1997.

“I’ve been pushing the pace when I’m out there,” Howard said. “I’m headed to practice at the KD training center tonight in Yonkers. I don’t stop.”

Howard (46-2) lost twice earlier this season at the Beast of the East tournament.

“He continues to improve as he wrestles against the best competition in the country,” said Bellport assistant coach Rob Cuffie. “His mentality is better as he matures. He’s a top student with a 101 average. He has a plan and a focus.”

Another guy with a game plan was Longwood sophomore Anthony Lagala-Ryan at 116 pounds. He beat Smithtown East senior Dylan Reinhard, 12-0, and before he had his hand raised pointed to his upper left biceps where he had tattooed – ‘Power in the Mind.’

“My grandfather Raymond Lagala died in September, and it was the last thing he said to me,” Lagala-Ryan said. “I dedicated this championship to him. And I am ready for the state tournament.”

Lagala-Ryan, who finished fifth at the state tournament in 2024, improved his record to 39-1 and avenged his only loss of the season with the win over Reinhard.

“I made a mistake and missed a chin whip, and Reinhard took me down in the last second for the win,” Lagala-Ryan said. “I wasn’t making that mistake again.”

Hauppauge sophomore Trevor Patrovich continued his climb from the fifth seed and rode a second period takedown to a 4-0 win over Ward Melville sophomore Chase Phillips in the 101-pound weight class. He became the 10th father-son combo to win Suffolk titles. His father, Mike Patrovich, earned three Suffolk crowns in 1999, 2000 and 2001. And his grandfather Joe Patrovich won the Nassau title in 1973.

For his accomplishment Patrovich was voted the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Hauppauge senior teammate Gio Manta pinned Longwood junior Devin Connelly, in 35 seconds at 124 pounds to clinch the team title for the Eagles. Hauppauge scored 120 points to outpoint runner-up Sachem North (109). Rounding out the top five teams were Lindenhurst (108.5), Connetquot (102.5) and Smithtown East (95.5).

East Hampton sophomore Austin Bronco Campsey beat Hauppauge senior Connor Sheridan, 6-1, to capture the 108-pound class. It was East Hampton’s first county champion since 1987.

Perhaps the biggest comeback from a disappointing 2024 came at 152 pounds. Brentwood senior John De LaRosa, who did not place in last year’s county tournament, beat Northport senior Kingston Strouse by technical fall, 21-3, to win the 152-pound crown.

“Last year’s loss really stuck with him,” Brentwood coach Ralph Napolitano said. “He put in a tremendous amount of work in the off-season and became a vocal leader in the wrestling room.”

Napolitano, who has 19 county champions in his 22 years, said De LaRosa’s win hit him differently. “I wanted it so bad for him,” Napolitano said. “It was personal. He’s such a great kid.” De LaRosa was named Champion of Champions.

Brentwood’s Jason Kwaak, the top wrestler in the state, beat Vasilios Dimou of East Islip by technical fall, 17-2, in 1:41 of the first period at 160 pounds. He improved to 38-0.

Lindenhurst senior Chase Frole earned a pin in 3:08 over Sachem North’s Valdey Pierre to claim the 285-pound crown. He joined the family record book as the 11th father-son combo to win Suffolk titles. His father Mark won two Suffolk titles in 1995 and 1996.

“It is an especially proud day for our family,” Lindenhurst coach and uncle Ron Frole said.

Frole won the award for most pins in the least time with four in 10:15.