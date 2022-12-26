Top 50 wrestlers on Long Island for the 2022-23 season
Newsday's annual look at the top 50 high school wrestlers on Long Island this winter, listed in alphabetical order.
Ray Adams, Calhoun, 126, Sr.
He was a Nassau Division I finalist at 118 pounds and took fourth in the state tournament last season. He was 33-6.
Melkin Alfaro-Chavez, Glenn, 285, Sr.
He was a Suffolk Division II champion at 285 pounds last season. He decisioned senior Diego Giron of Mattituck, 8-2. He was 19-8.
Ryan Arbeit, Wantagh, 126, Sr.
He was the 126-pound Nassau Division I champion after a 6-4 sudden victory over junior Ariel Waldman from Hewlett last season. He was 41-6.
Kyle Barber, Bayport-Blue Point, 138, Jr.
He was a Suffolk Division II champion at 138 pounds last season. He finished sixth in the state tournament after a first-period loss to sophomore Ethan Coleman of Bolivar-Richburg. He was 25-10.
Kwasi Bonsu, Baldwin, 189, Sr.
He was a Nassau Division I champion at 189 pounds last season. He pinned junior Eric Carlson of Manhasset in 2:27. He was 35-3.
Sean Campbell, Copiague, 118, Jr.
He took third in Suffolk Division I at 110 pounds last season. He beat freshman Tyler Whiteley of Burnt Hills, 5-4, for seventh in the state tournament. He was 35-4.
Eric Carlson, Manhasset, 189, Sr.
He was a Nassau Division I runner-up at 189 pounds last season. He decisioned junior Andrew Filip of Minisink Valley, 5-2, for third place in the state tournament. He was 40-3.
William Casey, St. John the Baptist, 110, Sr.
He was a Catholic state runner-up at 110 pounds last season. He finished second in the CHSAA tournament as well. He was 25-6.
Justin Castillo, St. Anthony’s, 102, Soph.
He took third in the Catholic state tournament with a 2-0 win over Seamus Cusack of St. John the Baptist. He was 28-8 last season.
Anthony Clem, Wantagh, 118, Jr.
He took third in Nassau I at 110 pounds and had a great run in the state tournament last season. He lost to Brentwood freshman Jason Kwaak, 8-4, to finish fourth in the state. He was 41-5.
Joseph Clem, Wantagh, 126, Jr.
He took third in the state at 118 pounds in Division I last season. He upended Calhoun junior Ray Adams, 3-2, in the ultimate tiebreaker. He was 43-1.
Noah Corwin, Wantagh, 172, Sr.
He was a Nassau Division I champion at 172 pounds after he decisioned senior Travis Shaver of Plainedge, 6-2. He was 34-6 last season.
Robert Cunningham, Miller Place, 172, Sr.
He took third place in Suffolk Division I at 160 pounds last season. He was 40-7 as a junior. He is 15-0 this season.
Niason DaCosta, Chaminade, 102, Soph.
He was a Catholic state runner-up at 102 pounds, losing in sudden victory to Jacob Kennedy of St. Anthony's, 4-2. He was 19-5 last season.
Frank D`Elia, Port Jefferson, 110, Jr.
He was a Suffolk Division II champion at 110 pounds last season. He beat senior Michael Sangiradi of Glenn, 7-0, for the title. He was 32-4.
Shane Dobbins, Plainedge, 110, Jr.
He took third at 102 pounds in Nassau’s Division I when he beat Manhasset eighth grader Will Russell, 7-2. He was 44-4 last season.
Jason Euceda, Brentwood, 110, Jr.
He took third in Suffolk Division I at 102 pounds last season. He pinned sophomore Aidan Donohue of Rocky Point in 1:47. He was 36-3.
Brayden Fahrbach, Mt. Sinai, 132, Jr.
He was a Division I state runner-up last season and took third as an eighth grader at 126 pounds. He lost to junior Tyler Ferrara of Chenango Forks, 5-2, in last season’s final. He was 39-2.
Jack Forte, Clarke, 171, Sr.
He was a Nassau Division II champion at 160 pounds last season. He finished third in the state after a 7-0 win over sophomore Mason McCombs of Windsor. He was 34-5.
Max Gallagher, Bayport-Blue Point, 126, Sr.
He is the defending Division II state champion at 126 pounds and is a state place winner for three straight seasons. He beat senior Jonny Vicario of Eden by an 18-2 technical fall to capture the state crown last season. He was 36-0.
Griffin Goldstein, St. Anthony’s, 172, Sr.
He was a Catholic state champion at 172 pounds when he turned in a 6-5 win over Kellenberg’s Jack Ligarzewski. He was 23-9 last season.
Jonathan Hoffman, Kellenberg, 138, Soph.
He took third in the Catholic state tournament at 132 pounds last season. He beat Terrence Walden of Iona Prep, 6-2. He was 26-8.
Jacob Kennedy, St. Anthony’s, 102, Soph.
He was a Catholic state champion at 102 pounds with a 4-2 win over Niason DaCosta of Chaminade. He was 25-8 last season.
Jason Kwaak, Brentwood, 132, Soph.
In his freshman season, Kwaak beat sophomore Anthony Clem of Wantagh, 8-4, for third place at 110 pounds in the state Division I tournament. He was 39-2 last season.
Nick Lamorte, Rocky Point, 138, Sr.
He is a Suffolk Division I champion and took fourth in the state at 132 pounds last season. He was pinned by senior Alex Booth of Indian River in 3:54 for third place. He was 33-3.
Kenneth Leverich, Smithtown West, 145, Sr.
He took fourth in Suffolk Division I at 132 pounds last season. He lost 12-10 in sudden victory to senior Devin Walker of Brentwood. He was 25-6.
Paul Lichter, MacArthur, 145, Sr.
He was a Nassau Division I finalist at 145 pounds last season. He was beaten in the final by Massapequa senior Anthony Conetta. He was 32-4.
Jack Ligarzewski, Kellenberg, 172, Sr.
He was a Catholic state finalist at 172 pounds last season. He returns after a tough one-point loss, 6-5, in the state final. He was 28-11.
Thomas Mancini, St. Anthony’s, 160, Jr.
He took third in the Catholic state tournament last season. He was 21-8.
Joseph Manfredi, Herricks, 126, Sr.
He won the Nassau Division I and state titles at 110 pounds last season. He decisioned Hauppauge senior Mikey Manta, 5-1, for the state crown. He was 51-0.
Mason Mangialino, Comsewogue, 110, Soph.
He was a Suffolk Division I champion at 102 pounds and took eighth place in the state last season. He lost a tough match for seventh place to sophomore Joe Tornambe of Yorktown, 1-0. He was 38-3.
Matt Marlow, Northport, 126, Jr.
He won Suffolk and Division I state titles at 118 pounds as a sophomore. He edged junior Jaden Crumpler of Niagara Falls, 3-1, for the state crown. He was 37-1.
Brendan Martin, Kellenberg, 126, Sr.
He was a Catholic state finalist at 126 pounds last season. He lost in the final to Iona Prep’s Kevin McCarvill by fall. He was 11-5.
Joseph Mattei, Herricks, 172, Sr.
He was a Nassau Division I runner-up at 160 pounds last season. He lost his final bout at the state tournament in a hard-fought 5-2 decision to senior Ethan Hart of Corning City to finish eighth. He was 43-5.
William McMullen, Bethpage, 145, Sr.
He pinned senior Jack Schuster of Syosset in 2:15 to take third in Nassau Division I last season. He was 13-4.
Shane Meenaghan, Chaminade, 118, Sr.
He is a two-time Catholic state champion. He lost in the 118-pound state final, 4-2, last season. He was 28-2.
Anthony Mirando, Glenn, 126, Sr.
He was a Suffolk Division II champion at 118 pounds last season. He defeated sophomore Chris Colon of Shoreham-Wading River for the crown. He was 23-5.
Dylan Page, Kellenberg, 285, Sr.
He was a Catholic state finalist at 285 pounds last season. He was 15-9.
James Perrotta, Kellenberg, 118, Sr.
He took third in the Catholic state tournament at 110 pounds last season. He pinned teammate Elijah Carrington in 2:15. He was 17-15.
Claudio Pinto, Chaminade, 189, Sr.
He was a Catholic state champion at 189 pounds after he edged Sam Whistler of Canisius, 3-2. He was 29-7 last season.
Sebastian Regis, East Islip, 285, Jr.
He was a Suffolk Division I champion and a state finalist as a sophomore at 285 pounds. Senior Charlie Tibbitts of New Hartford/Saquoit Valley edged Regis, 3-2, in a tiebreaker for the state crown. He was 26-1.
Willy Rodriguez, Port Jefferson, 215, Sr.
He was a Suffolk Division II champion at 215 pounds last season. He beat senior Luc Angus of Glenn, 6-3, in the final. He was 27-8.
Evan Shriberg, Locust Valley, 126, Sr.
He was a Nassau Division II champion at 126 pounds last season. He pinned senior Matteo Kanakaris of North Shore in 1:45 for the crown. He was 28-9.
Connor Sheridan, Hauppauge, 102, Fr.
He was a Suffolk Division I finalist at 102 pounds last season. He lost a 3-2 heartbreaker in the Suffolk final to Comsewogue freshman Mason Mangialino. He was 31-8.
Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez, Long Beach, 102, Fr.
He won the Nassau Division I and state titles at 102 pounds as an eighth grader. He pinned eighth grader Ryan Ferrara of Chenango Forks in 1:32 for the state title. He was 37-2.
Justin Soriano, Clarke, 189, Sr.
He was a Nassau Division II champion at 189 pounds and took third place in the state tournament when he beat senior Simon Lingle of Newfane, 3-0. He was 36-2 last season.
Frankie Volpe, Hauppauge, 152, Sr.
He took third in the state at 145 pounds in Division I when he upended senior Justin Klein of Miller Place, 7-5, in sudden victory. He was 42-3 last season.
Ariel Waldman, Hewlett, 132, Sr.
He was a Nassau Division I finalist at 132 pounds last season. He dropped a tough 6-4 sudden victory decision in the final . He was 29-11 last season. He got his 100th career win at the Battle at the Harbor Duals this season.
John Zabielski-Ramos, North Shore, 285, Sr.
He was a Nassau Division II champion at 285 pounds last season. He pinned senior Neriel Colon of Seaford in 56 seconds for the title. He was 12-4.
Keno Zachary, Syosset, 215, Jr.
He used a major decision to capture the Nassau Division I title last season. He beat Roosevelt senior Kevin Arriaza, 12-0. He was 31-8.