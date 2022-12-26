Top 50 wrestlers on Long Island for the 2022-23 season

Newsday's annual look at the top 50 high school wrestlers on Long Island this winter, listed in alphabetical order.

Ray Adams, Calhoun, 126, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division I finalist at 118 pounds and took fourth in the state tournament last season. He was 33-6.

Melkin Alfaro-Chavez, Glenn, 285, Sr.

He was a Suffolk Division II champion at 285 pounds last season. He decisioned senior Diego Giron of Mattituck, 8-2. He was 19-8.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ryan Arbeit, Wantagh, 126, Sr.

He was the 126-pound Nassau Division I champion after a 6-4 sudden victory over junior Ariel Waldman from Hewlett last season. He was 41-6.

Clockwise, from top left: Ray Adams of Calhoun, Melkin Alfaro-Chavez of Glenn, Ryan Arbeit of Wantagh, Kyle Barber of Bayport-Blue Point, Kwasi Bonsu of Baldwin.

Kyle Barber, Bayport-Blue Point, 138, Jr.

He was a Suffolk Division II champion at 138 pounds last season. He finished sixth in the state tournament after a first-period loss to sophomore Ethan Coleman of Bolivar-Richburg. He was 25-10.

Kwasi Bonsu, Baldwin, 189, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division I champion at 189 pounds last season. He pinned junior Eric Carlson of Manhasset in 2:27. He was 35-3.

Sean Campbell, Copiague, 118, Jr.

He took third in Suffolk Division I at 110 pounds last season. He beat freshman Tyler Whiteley of Burnt Hills, 5-4, for seventh in the state tournament. He was 35-4.

Eric Carlson, Manhasset, 189, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division I runner-up at 189 pounds last season. He decisioned junior Andrew Filip of Minisink Valley, 5-2, for third place in the state tournament. He was 40-3.

William Casey, St. John the Baptist, 110, Sr.

He was a Catholic state runner-up at 110 pounds last season. He finished second in the CHSAA tournament as well. He was 25-6.

Clockwise, from top left: Sean Campbell of Copiague, Eric Carlson of Manhasset, William Casey of St. John the Baptist, Anthony Clem of Wantagh, Joseph Clem of Wantagh.

Justin Castillo, St. Anthony’s, 102, Soph.

He took third in the Catholic state tournament with a 2-0 win over Seamus Cusack of St. John the Baptist. He was 28-8 last season.

Anthony Clem, Wantagh, 118, Jr.

He took third in Nassau I at 110 pounds and had a great run in the state tournament last season. He lost to Brentwood freshman Jason Kwaak, 8-4, to finish fourth in the state. He was 41-5.

Joseph Clem, Wantagh, 126, Jr.

He took third in the state at 118 pounds in Division I last season. He upended Calhoun junior Ray Adams, 3-2, in the ultimate tiebreaker. He was 43-1.

Noah Corwin, Wantagh, 172, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division I champion at 172 pounds after he decisioned senior Travis Shaver of Plainedge, 6-2. He was 34-6 last season.

Robert Cunningham, Miller Place, 172, Sr.

He took third place in Suffolk Division I at 160 pounds last season. He was 40-7 as a junior. He is 15-0 this season.

Clockwise, from top left: Noah Corwin of Wantagh, Robert Cunningham of Miller Place, Frank D'Elia of Port Jefferson, Jason Euceda of Brentwood.

Niason DaCosta, Chaminade, 102, Soph.

He was a Catholic state runner-up at 102 pounds, losing in sudden victory to Jacob Kennedy of St. Anthony's, 4-2. He was 19-5 last season.

Frank D`Elia, Port Jefferson, 110, Jr.

He was a Suffolk Division II champion at 110 pounds last season. He beat senior Michael Sangiradi of Glenn, 7-0, for the title. He was 32-4.

Shane Dobbins, Plainedge, 110, Jr.

He took third at 102 pounds in Nassau’s Division I when he beat Manhasset eighth grader Will Russell, 7-2. He was 44-4 last season.

Jason Euceda, Brentwood, 110, Jr.

He took third in Suffolk Division I at 102 pounds last season. He pinned sophomore Aidan Donohue of Rocky Point in 1:47. He was 36-3.

Brayden Fahrbach, Mt. Sinai, 132, Jr.

He was a Division I state runner-up last season and took third as an eighth grader at 126 pounds. He lost to junior Tyler Ferrara of Chenango Forks, 5-2, in last season’s final. He was 39-2.

Jack Forte, Clarke, 171, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division II champion at 160 pounds last season. He finished third in the state after a 7-0 win over sophomore Mason McCombs of Windsor. He was 34-5.

Clockwise, from top left: Brayden Fahrbach of Mt. Sinai, Jack Forte of Clarke, Griffin Goldstein of St. Anthony's, Max Gallagher of Bayport-Blye Point, Jonathan Hoffman of Kellenberg.

Max Gallagher, Bayport-Blue Point, 126, Sr.

He is the defending Division II state champion at 126 pounds and is a state place winner for three straight seasons. He beat senior Jonny Vicario of Eden by an 18-2 technical fall to capture the state crown last season. He was 36-0.

Griffin Goldstein, St. Anthony’s, 172, Sr.

He was a Catholic state champion at 172 pounds when he turned in a 6-5 win over Kellenberg’s Jack Ligarzewski. He was 23-9 last season.

Jonathan Hoffman, Kellenberg, 138, Soph.

He took third in the Catholic state tournament at 132 pounds last season. He beat Terrence Walden of Iona Prep, 6-2. He was 26-8.

Jacob Kennedy, St. Anthony’s, 102, Soph.

He was a Catholic state champion at 102 pounds with a 4-2 win over Niason DaCosta of Chaminade. He was 25-8 last season.

Jason Kwaak, Brentwood, 132, Soph.

In his freshman season, Kwaak beat sophomore Anthony Clem of Wantagh, 8-4, for third place at 110 pounds in the state Division I tournament. He was 39-2 last season.

Nick Lamorte, Rocky Point, 138, Sr.

He is a Suffolk Division I champion and took fourth in the state at 132 pounds last season. He was pinned by senior Alex Booth of Indian River in 3:54 for third place. He was 33-3.

Top row, from left: Jacob Kennedy of St. Anthony's, Jason Kwaak of Brentwood. Middle row, from left: NIck Lamorte of Rocky Point, Kenneth Leverich of Smithtown West. Bottom row, from left: Thomas Mancini of St. Anthony's, Mason Mangialino of Comsewogue. Far right: Joseph Manfredi of Herricks.

Kenneth Leverich, Smithtown West, 145, Sr.

He took fourth in Suffolk Division I at 132 pounds last season. He lost 12-10 in sudden victory to senior Devin Walker of Brentwood. He was 25-6.

Paul Lichter, MacArthur, 145, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division I finalist at 145 pounds last season. He was beaten in the final by Massapequa senior Anthony Conetta. He was 32-4.

Jack Ligarzewski, Kellenberg, 172, Sr.

He was a Catholic state finalist at 172 pounds last season. He returns after a tough one-point loss, 6-5, in the state final. He was 28-11.

Thomas Mancini, St. Anthony’s, 160, Jr.

He took third in the Catholic state tournament last season. He was 21-8.

Joseph Manfredi, Herricks, 126, Sr.

He won the Nassau Division I and state titles at 110 pounds last season. He decisioned Hauppauge senior Mikey Manta, 5-1, for the state crown. He was 51-0.

Mason Mangialino, Comsewogue, 110, Soph.

He was a Suffolk Division I champion at 102 pounds and took eighth place in the state last season. He lost a tough match for seventh place to sophomore Joe Tornambe of Yorktown, 1-0. He was 38-3.

Matt Marlow, Northport, 126, Jr.

He won Suffolk and Division I state titles at 118 pounds as a sophomore. He edged junior Jaden Crumpler of Niagara Falls, 3-1, for the state crown. He was 37-1.

Brendan Martin, Kellenberg, 126, Sr.

He was a Catholic state finalist at 126 pounds last season. He lost in the final to Iona Prep’s Kevin McCarvill by fall. He was 11-5.

Joseph Mattei, Herricks, 172, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division I runner-up at 160 pounds last season. He lost his final bout at the state tournament in a hard-fought 5-2 decision to senior Ethan Hart of Corning City to finish eighth. He was 43-5.

Clockwise, from left: Matt Marlow of Northport, Brendan Martin of Kellenberg, Joseph Mattei of Herricks, Shane Meenaghan of Chaminade.

William McMullen, Bethpage, 145, Sr.

He pinned senior Jack Schuster of Syosset in 2:15 to take third in Nassau Division I last season. He was 13-4.

Shane Meenaghan, Chaminade, 118, Sr.

He is a two-time Catholic state champion. He lost in the 118-pound state final, 4-2, last season. He was 28-2.

Anthony Mirando, Glenn, 126, Sr.

He was a Suffolk Division II champion at 118 pounds last season. He defeated sophomore Chris Colon of Shoreham-Wading River for the crown. He was 23-5.

Dylan Page, Kellenberg, 285, Sr.

He was a Catholic state finalist at 285 pounds last season. He was 15-9.

James Perrotta, Kellenberg, 118, Sr.

He took third in the Catholic state tournament at 110 pounds last season. He pinned teammate Elijah Carrington in 2:15. He was 17-15.

Claudio Pinto, Chaminade, 189, Sr.

He was a Catholic state champion at 189 pounds after he edged Sam Whistler of Canisius, 3-2. He was 29-7 last season.

Top row, from left: Anthony Mirando of Glenn, James Perrotta of Kellenberg, Claudio Pinto of Chaminade. Bottom row, from left: Sebastian Regis of East Islip, Willy Rodriguez of Port Jefferson, Evan Shriberg of Locust Valley, Connor Sheridan of Hauppauge.

Sebastian Regis, East Islip, 285, Jr.

He was a Suffolk Division I champion and a state finalist as a sophomore at 285 pounds. Senior Charlie Tibbitts of New Hartford/Saquoit Valley edged Regis, 3-2, in a tiebreaker for the state crown. He was 26-1.

Willy Rodriguez, Port Jefferson, 215, Sr.

He was a Suffolk Division II champion at 215 pounds last season. He beat senior Luc Angus of Glenn, 6-3, in the final. He was 27-8.

Evan Shriberg, Locust Valley, 126, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division II champion at 126 pounds last season. He pinned senior Matteo Kanakaris of North Shore in 1:45 for the crown. He was 28-9.

Connor Sheridan, Hauppauge, 102, Fr.

He was a Suffolk Division I finalist at 102 pounds last season. He lost a 3-2 heartbreaker in the Suffolk final to Comsewogue freshman Mason Mangialino. He was 31-8.

Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez, Long Beach, 102, Fr.

He won the Nassau Division I and state titles at 102 pounds as an eighth grader. He pinned eighth grader Ryan Ferrara of Chenango Forks in 1:32 for the state title. He was 37-2.

Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez almost died in the forests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Now he's a high school wrestling star in Long Beach. See the documentary that explains his journey. Credit: Newsday; Rodriguez family

Justin Soriano, Clarke, 189, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division II champion at 189 pounds and took third place in the state tournament when he beat senior Simon Lingle of Newfane, 3-0. He was 36-2 last season.

Frankie Volpe, Hauppauge, 152, Sr.

He took third in the state at 145 pounds in Division I when he upended senior Justin Klein of Miller Place, 7-5, in sudden victory. He was 42-3 last season.

Ariel Waldman, Hewlett, 132, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division I finalist at 132 pounds last season. He dropped a tough 6-4 sudden victory decision in the final . He was 29-11 last season. He got his 100th career win at the Battle at the Harbor Duals this season.

Clockwise, from top left: Justin Soriano of Clarke, Frankie Volpe of Hauppauge, Ariel Waldman of Hewlett, John Zabielski-Ramos of North Shore, Keno Zachary of Syosset.

John Zabielski-Ramos, North Shore, 285, Sr.

He was a Nassau Division II champion at 285 pounds last season. He pinned senior Neriel Colon of Seaford in 56 seconds for the title. He was 12-4.

Keno Zachary, Syosset, 215, Jr.

He used a major decision to capture the Nassau Division I title last season. He beat Roosevelt senior Kevin Arriaza, 12-0. He was 31-8.