High school wrestling spotlight: Nassau chairman John Mankowich set to retire, Bellport builds, 4 coaches reach milestone

ALBANY — This year’s state wrestling tournament was the last for Nassau wrestling chairman John Mankowich.

Mankowich, who has been the chairman for the last six years and has been on the Nassau committee for 15 years, is retiring at the end of this school year.

“He’s the glue of our organization,” Long Beach coach Ray Adams said. “It’s a tireless job and the work that he’s done has been unbelievable. In terms of planning and implementing certain things and running the county tournament ... His leadership skills are gonna be missed.”

Mankowich has also served as Jericho’s athletic director for the last 15 years. Before his time at Jericho, he was the wrestling coach at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK for two years and served as an assistant wrestling coach at Uniondale for eight years.

Mankowich plans to move to Pennsylvania with his family, to support his children that attend Penn State. His son Robbie is a senior and JT is a sophomore, while Sean attended Penn State for a year before finishing his academic career at Stony Brook University. Mankowich’s wife, Lucille, is a 1990 Penn State graduate and a massive Nittany Lions fan.

“I’m not leaving because I’m burnt, I’m leaving because this is a good opportunity for me and I promised my wife this is something we could do. I’m looking forward to having more time for myself and my family,” Mankowich said. “I’ll always be involved in wrestling in some way. I love the sport, it’s been a part of my life for 55 years.”

Clarke athletic director Josh Friedman will take over as the Nassau wrestling chairman.

Under Mankowich’s leadership, Nassau has produced several individual state champions and two dual meet state champions. The Nassau team won the sectional title at the 2020 individual state tournament, marking the section’s first title in 33 years.

Bellport boys, girls building

Between both the boys and girls wrestling programs, Bellport is looking to create something special.

With the inaugural girls state championship landing the day before the boys tournament in Albany, the teams had extra motivation and support throughout the weekend.

“The girls push us and we push them,” freshman Camryn Howard said. “We get to get extra work in when we’re up here with each other. It’s been an awesome experience.”

Howard became Bellport’s second state champion when he pinned Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford) in 1:14 for the Division I title at 138 pounds.

Led by Aaliyah Morrow, who was the runner-up at 152 pounds, the Bellport girls won the team title with 85.5 points. Olivia Anello and Caitlin Maragioglio both finished fourth at 94 and 126 pounds, respectively and Veronica Sky Williams placed fifth at 145 pounds.

"We had 40 girls to start the season,” said athletic director Martino Sottile. “The boys and girls support each other side by side and it’s what has made this community so strong.”

Four coaches join 300 club

Earlier this season, coaches Kevin Brodsky (Jericho), Joe Condon (Shoreham-Wading River), Darren Goldstein (Rocky Point) and Anthony Schettino (Port Washington) each earned their 300th win.

Brodsky reached the milestone in a 58-10 dual meet win over Oyster Bay on December 11. He has 313 wins in his 27th season as Jericho’s head coach.

“Kevin has been a staple of stability,” Mankowich said. “He gets kids to come out in a sport that can sometimes be tough sell. He’s one of the most respected coaches that we have at Jericho in any sport.”

Goldstein’s 300th win came in the Battle of the Harbor Duals at Cold Spring Harbor on December 21 when Rocky Point beat East Meadow, 35-33. Goldstein is in his 21st year as the Eagles’ head coach. He also spent three years as Longwood’s head coach and sports a career record of 310-97-1.

“For me, that 300 mark is about the success we’ve had as a community,” Goldstein said. “It’s not just Darren Goldstein, it’s a tribute to everybody that’s helped support myself and the programs I’ve been in.”

Condon earned his 300th win when SWR beat Hudson Falls, 65-10, in the Mountain Duals at Johnstown High School on December 27. Condon (309-139) is in his 18th season as the head coach at SWR.

Schettino reached 300 wins on February 4, when the Vikings took a 49-20 win over Great Neck South at the Oyster Bay Duals.

All these coaches are chasing Hauppauge’s Chris Messina, the all-time Long Island wins leaders, who just completed his 44th year as head coach and has 559 wins.

Said Goldstein: “When coach Messina comes up to you and says, ‘Congratulations on reaching 300,’ you’re like, ‘You know I reached 300?’ It’s really humbling.”

With Andy Slawson