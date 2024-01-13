The Shoreham-Wading River wrestling team just keeps on winning

For the third time in the past four years the Shoreham-Wading River wrestling team captured a league dual meet title.

Depth and consistency throughout the Wildcats' lineup keyed this year’s run for the Suffolk League VII crown. And it doesn’t hurt when you have two returning All-State wrestlers in the middle of the lineup.

The Wildcats took out Mount Sinai, 47-24, to clinch the title on Wednesday. They improved to 15-6 overall and 3-1 in league.

“It’s a highly competitive league with Mount Sinai, Glenn, and Bayport-Blue Point,” Shoreham-Wading River coach Joe Condon said. “But we have star power and excellent wrestlers throughout the lineup.”

The Wildcats are led by freshman Gavin Mangano (95-3 career), who lost by a point in the state final last year at 110 pounds and senior Chris Colon (142-19), who placed fifth in the state at 118 pounds.

Mangano is the top ranked wrestler at 131 pounds in the state and has a 27-1 record. His only loss was a 3-2 decision to Colon at the Miller Place tournament. Colon is 30-2 and ranked fourth in the state at 124 pounds.

“Those two guys are the face of our program,” Condon said. “We’re fortunate to have both. But we’re not defined by two guys.”

The Wildcats have three talented seniors in Zack Wilson (215 pounds), Nate Spuhler (170) and Wes Hodun (285). Wilson (24-3) is the team captain and a two-time All-Suffolk wrestler. Spuhler is an All-Suffolk returnee and Hodun has 20 wins.

Condon’s conundrum could be having Colon and Mangano both wrestling for the state title at 124 pounds.

“This is the third time in my career I’ve had two high level, elite wrestlers potentially vying for the same state title,” he said. “It’s a good thing but can be very sensitive with two superior wrestlers.”

Reddy is Ready

Bay Shore senior Chris Reddy has been prepared for anything opponents have thrown at him this season at 170 pounds. He has won 33 straight bouts, including 20 by pin and eight by technical fall.

“I am not surprised at how well Chris has done this season,” Bay Shore coach Alex Porcelli said. “He worked all off-season on technique, cardio fitness and getting much stronger in the weight room. He deserves everything he gets.”

Reddy has finished first at the Rick Herrmann Memorial Tournament at Bellport, the Raider tournament at Patchogue-Medford and the Rocky Gilmore Memorial Tournament at East Islip.

He finished fourth in Suffolk League II as a junior with a 31-10 record.

Mat Notes

There have been some stunning wins this season.

Defending Division II state champion Tommy Aiello of Glenn lost to Mason Jacobellis of Patchogue-Medford, 3-1, in the 116-pound final of the Rick Herrmann Tournament at Bellport on Dec. 16. . . Shoreham’s Mangano defeated two-time Division I state champion Matt Marlow of Northport, 4-3, in a dual meet at 131 pounds in the Battle at the Harbor Duals tournament at Cold Spring Harbor on Dec. 16. The loss ended a 71-match winning streak by Marlow . . . Tyler Conzo of Smithtown West defeated Chase Phillips of Ward Melville, 3-1, in the 101-pound final of the Smithtown Tournament. Phillips was the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Suffolk at 101 on Jan. 6 . . . Shane Dobbins of Plainedge defeated Anthony Clem, 8-4, at 124 pounds in a dual meet in which Plainedge beat Wantagh, 35-23, to win the Nassau Conference 3B title. Clem was the Division I state runner-up at 118 pounds on Jan. 10.

With Andy Slawson