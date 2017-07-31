14 Rangers games to air on NBC, NBCSN this season

The Rangers will be featured on three of the nine regular-season games to be shown on NBC next season, including the Jan. 1 Winter Classic against the Sabres at Citi Field, according to the national television schedule released Monday.

The Rangers also will be seen on NBC against the Penguins on Jan. 14 and the Flyers on April 7, and appear on a total of 14 games on NBC or NBCSN.

The Islanders are scheduled for only one, at the Canadiens on NBCSN on Jan. 15.

Overall, NBC and NBCSN are to show 99 regular-season games, starting Oct. 4 with the Penguins hosting the Blues on NBCSN. The Blackhawks are scheduled for a league-high 17 appearances.

There are no national television games scheduled between Feb. 7 and 28, coinciding with the Winter Olympics in South Korea, which NBC and NBCSN televise and which the NHL does not plan to participate in.

To accommodate the TV schedule, the Rangers announced time changes for four games:

— Dec. 5 against the Penguins from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

— Dec. 27 against the Capitals from 7 to 8 p.m.

— Jan. 18 against the Sabres from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

— March 26 against the Capitals from 7 to 7:30 p.m.