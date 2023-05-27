18-year-old Adam Fantilli scores as Canada advances to final of ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland — Teenage forward Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal as Canada edged Latvia 4-2 and advanced to the final of the ice hockey world championship.

The United States plays Germany in the other semifinal later Saturday.

The 18-year-old Fantilli, who is expected to be one of the top picks in the NHL draft, fooled a defenseman before netting his first goal of the tournament with 11:04 to go as Canada took a 3-2 lead.

Samuel Blais, Jack Quinn and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada whose goaltender Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves.

Canada had to twice come back from a goal down to reach its fourth straight final.

Dans Locmelis scored 8:18 into the game to put tournament co-host Latvia 1-0 ahead on a rebound.

Blais one-timed a shot to the roof of Latvia's goal with 4:28 to go in the middle period for his fourth goal at the tournament to tie the score at 1-1.

Canada's Adam Fantilli (91) celebrates his goal during their semifinal match against Latvia at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Pavel Golovkin

Rudolfs Balcers restored the lead for Latvia from the left circle only 1:06 later in the frame.

Quinn leveled 45 seconds into the final period when his shot was deflected into the net from the mask of goaltender Arturs Silovs.