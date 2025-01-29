Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson named to Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off roster as an injury replacement

STOCKHOLM — Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson has been added to Sweden’s roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off as an injury replacement for New Jersey’s Jacob Markstrom.

Sweden national team coach Sam Hallam announced the change Wednesday, two weeks prior to the first game of the NHL-run tournament. Sweden opens against Canada on Feb. 12 in Montreal before playing Finland on Feb. 15 and going to Boston to face the U.S. on Feb. 17.

Ersson, 25, joins Minnesota’s Filip Gustavsson and Ottawa’s Linus Ullmark as Sweden’s goalies with Markstrom out for at least a month because of a lower-body injury. This is his fifth time representing his country internationally, with the most recent instance being the 2024 world championships when he helped backstop Sweden to a bronze medal.

The Swedish Hockey Federation may have more decisions to make with Vegas center William Karlsson and Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin among those also nursing injuries.

Canada must replace two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who withdrew last week. The Golden Knights said Pietrangelo was pulling out to “tend to an ailment and prepare for the remainder of the regular season," although the 35-year-old continues to play for them during the regular season.