Kaprizov scores for the third-straight game; Minnesota holds off struggling Boston 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored for the third straight game, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno added goals, and the Minnesota Wild held off struggling a Boston 3-2 on Saturday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves for career win No. 550, one shy of tying Patrick Roy for the second-most in NHL history.

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie scored, and Linus Ullmark made 32 saves for the Bruins, who are 0-2-2 in their past four. Boston has not lost four in a row since an 0-4-1 skid Dec. 5-12, 2019.

Kaprizov has four goals and two assists in his past three games. In addition to Tuesday’s overtime winner against Boston, Kaprizov scored with 4.9 seconds left in overtime in Thursday’s 4-3 win against Montreal.

Minnesota, 10-3-0 since John Hynes became coach, took over in the middle stanza, outshooting Boston 19-6 and turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead in 85 seconds.

Eriksson Ek netted his team-leading seventh power-play goal of the season almost six minutes into the second period, scoring off a rebound of a one-timer by Matt Boldy.

Then, Kaprizov, from the top of the slot, passed to Alex Goligoski near the left dot, continued cutting down the slot, and buried a perfect return feed for a 2-1 Wild lead.

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

Foligno converted a pass from Pat Maroon early in the third period for his first goal in nine games.

Geekie, stopped twice by Fleury on breakaways, buried a pass from Danton Heinen with 6:07 to play to get the Bruins within 3-2.

Pastrnak, who scored twice on Tuesday against Minnesota, scored on the power-play early in the first with a one-timer from the left dot for his 20th tally of the season.

He is the sixth player in franchise history to reach the 20-goal mark in eight consecutive seasons.

Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime, left, and Boston Bruins center Jakub Lauko (94) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

Wild captain Jared Spurgeon missed his sixth straight game because of a lower-body injury and forward Ryan Hartman missed his second straight with an upper-body injury. UP NEXT

Bruins: At Buffalo on Wednesday.

Wild: Host Detroit on Wednesday.