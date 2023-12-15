Steven Stamkos scores 4 goals, Lightning end Oilers' winning streak at 8 with 7-4 victory

EDMONTON, Alberta — Steven Stamkos scored four goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 53 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Edmonton 7-4 on Thursday night to end the Oilers' winning streak at eight.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists to push his NHL-leading points total to 50. Tyler Motte and Anthony Cirelli also scored to help Tampa Bay improve to 14-12-5 with its fourth victory in six games.

Darnell Nurse, Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton. The Oilers fell to 13-13-1, falling a victory short of matching the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Tampa Bay got off to a quick start with a power-play goal 1:07 into the opening period when Nick Paul won a battle in front of the net and sent it over to Stamkos, who fired a snapshot past Stuart Skinner. It was Stamkos’ 200th career power-play goal, making him the 20th player in NHL history to hit the benchmark.

The Lightning extended the lead seven minutes into the first when Motte picked up a loose puck in front and swatted home a backhand shot for his first goal of the season.

The Oilers got on the board with a short-handed goal 1:23 into the second period when Nugent-Hopkins sprung Nurse, who used his body as a shield before chipping it past Vasilevskiy.

Edmonton tied it on a power play 7:20 into the second when McDavid won a draw and golfed the loose puck into the net for his 11th, extending his points streak to 11 games.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point (21), Nick Paul (20) and Steven Stamkos (91) celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Credit: AP/JASON FRANSON

The Oilers surged ahead with another power-play marker midway through the second, with Hyman ticking Evan Bouchard's shot for his 17th.

Bouchard stretched his points streak to 13 games, the second-longest by a defenseman in franchise history behind only current assistant coach Paul Coffey.

The Lightning pulled back at 6:48 of the third , with Stamkos batting a rebound out of the air and bouncing it past Skinner.

Tampa Bay regained the lead with seven minutes to play when Kucherov battled hard to get a shot off and beat Skinner for his 20th of the season.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point (21), Brandon Hagel (38) and Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Credit: AP/JASON FRANSON

Skinner looked bad on another goal just 1:15 later as he waved a glove at Stamkos' shot that went off the post and in for his 12th NHL hat trick.

Edmonton made it interesting with 2:22 left and Skinner pulled when Bouchard found Nugent-Hopkins at the side of the net for his seventh.

Tampa Bay put it away with a pair of empty-netters, first from Cirelli and then with Stamkos’ fourth goal of the game and 14th of the campaign.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Oilers: Host Florida on Saturday night.