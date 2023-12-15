Thatcher Demko makes 36 saves, Canucks beat Panthers 4-0 for 4th straight victory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Thatcher Demko made 36 saves after Vancouver added former star goalie Roberto Luongo to its Ring of Honor in a pregame ceremony and the Canucks beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Demko had his third shutout of the season and sixth in the NHL. Dakota Joshua scored twice, Brock Boeser had his 22nd and Andrei Kuzmenko added a goal. Vancouver improved to 20-9-1, going 4-1-0 on a five-game homestand.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 13 saves for Florida in the first two periods, and Anthony Stolarz stopped the lone shot he faced in the third. The Panthers dropped to 17-10-2, also falling 4-0 at Seattle on Tuesday night.

Luongo, now part of Florida's' front office, spent parts of eight seasons with Vancouver. He retired in 2019 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year.

Fans cheered with choruses of “Lou! Lou!” throughout Luongo’s speech and while he performed the ceremonial faceoff between Demko and Bobrovsky.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

Vancouver Canucks' Dakota Joshua (81), Conor Garland (8) and Filip Hronek (17) celebrate Joshua's goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Credit: AP/ETHAN CAIRNS

Canucks: At Minnesota on Saturday.