Filip Forsberg scores 3rd OT goal of season, Predators beat Hurricanes 6-5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Filip Forsberg scored his third overtime goal of the season 35 seconds into the extra session to give the Nashville Predators a 6-5 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

The Predators overcame a two-goal deficit to win for the sixth time in seven games. Forsberg scored his team-leading 16th goal to help Nashville improve to 5-0 in games that have extended beyond regulation.

Forsberg also scored in overtime Tuesday night against Philadelphia. This time, he gained control of the puck at Nashville’s defensive blue line and skated all the way to the slot before unleashing the only overtime shot for either team.

“Just trying to find something,” Forsberg said. “I don’t think scoring (those) hurts my chances of being back out there.”

Roman Josi and Ryan O’Reilly each had a goal and two assists for Nashville. Forsberg and Jusso Parssinen both had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barire and Jeremy Lauzon also scored and Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves.

“Kind of fun once in a while to have a game like that,” Josi said. “It felt like on both sides it was a little looser. A fun way to win.”

Stefan Noesen and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Tony DeAngelo, Jalen Chatfield and Sebastian Aho also scored, Michael Bunting had two assists, and Antti Raanta made 24 saves. The Hurricanes played a night after returning from a 2-4 trip.

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) tangles with Nashville Predators' Jeremy Lauzon (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

“Not tight on anything and that’s what got us,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I give guys credit for trying. I could just tell we were a little off.”

Lauzon tied it with 9:03 remaining in regulation with second goal of the season. By then, the teams had played more than 20 minutes without a goal.

“It was probably a lot of fun to watch,” Forsberg said of the overall offensive production from both teams. “The coaches maybe don’t enjoy it.”

Nashville’s Andrew Burnette didn’t mind.

Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg (9) sends the puck wide of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

“I like the resiliency of the whole group,” he said. “Felt like we pushed back, which as a coach you really appreciate out of your group. A lot of nights, teams go away. We didn’t.”

The teams combined for six goals in a 6 1/2-minute stretch of the second period. Just 1:03 after the Predators drew even, the Hurricanes struck twice in a 19-second span for a 4-2 lead.

“We felt like we were playing a pretty decent game even though we were down 4-2,” Josi said.

One of Carolina’s goals came for Tony DeAngelo, whose other goal this season came Nov. 7. In between those tallies, he was a healthy scratch for a 10-game stretch.

The Hurricanes won their first four OT games of the season, but they’ve lost two straight — both at home.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Washington on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Host Washington on Sunday night.