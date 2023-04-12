Amadio scores 2, leads Golden Knights past Kraken 4-1

LAS VEGAS — Michael Amadio had two goals and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights moved closer to claiming the Pacific Division with a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Edmonton's 2-1 overtime victory over Colorado on Tuesday prevented the Knights from clinching the Pacific.

Reilly Smith had a three-point game, scoring on the rebound of a shot by linemate Amadio. Smith also picked up assists on Amadio's goals. Jonathan Marchessault scored on a 5-on-3 power play and William Karlsson had two assists for Vegas.

Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves and ran his season record to 6-0-3, helped by a Vegas defense that allowed four shots on goal in the third period.

Yanni Gourde scored for the Kraken.

The Knights, who are 4-0-3 in their last seven games, lead the Pacific and Western conference with 109 points. They will face the Kraken again Thursday night in Seattle in the regular-season finale for both teams. A win gives Vegas the division title, while a loss, combined with an Oilers' victory over San Jose would give Edmonton the top spot in the division. Edmonton, which has 107 points, owns the tiebreaker.

Seattle had its five-game winning streak — all against teams out of the playoff picture— halted. The Kraken, who have 100 points and have secured a playoff berth, are two points behind Los Angeles in the race for the Pacific's third-place playoff spot.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

Amadio had his second career two-goal game. His other occurred Feb. 17, 2018, against Buffalo when he played for the Kings. It was his second three-point game of this season.

Smith's three points were a personal best this season. He is one goal shy of 200 for his career.

Seattle's Jared McCann had his three-game goal streak halted, as well as his five-game point streak.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde, right, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

The teams meet again in Seattle on Thursday night in the regular-season finale for both.