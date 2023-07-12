SportsHockey

American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24

By The Associated Press

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 11 a.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

