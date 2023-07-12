American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2023-24
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Rockford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Laval, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Rockford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, noon
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 1:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Texas at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m.
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 11 a.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Laval, 3 p.m.
Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, noon
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (at Truist Field)
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 5 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Henderson, 10 p.m.
2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at San Jose, Calif.
2024 AHL All-Star Challenge at San Jose, Calif.
San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, noon
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, noon
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, February 27-
San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 4:05 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
Springfield at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 11:30 a.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Utica at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Hartford at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Henderson at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 5 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Laval, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
Hershey at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.