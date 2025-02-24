Blues use 3-goal second period to top Avalanche 3-1

ST. LOUIS — Colton Parayko had the go-ahead score in St. Louis' three-goal second period, Jordan Binnington made 27 saves and the Blues topped the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Sunday night.

Dylan Holloway and Brayden Schenn also scored, and Jordan Kyrou and Justin Faulk each added two assists for St. Louis.

Devon Toews scored the lone goal for Colorado. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots.

With the Blues trailing 1-0, Schenn tied it at 10:45 of the second period. A slap shot from the top of the slot by Kyrou was blocked and the puck went to Schenn, who scored from the left circle.

Parayko tapped in a loose puck in front of the net at 14.13 to put the Blues ahead.

Holloway made it 3-1 when he redirected the puck at 19:50.

Toews scored at 7:49 of the first for Colorado. Cale Makar flipped a wrist shot from just inside the blue line and Towes deflected it for the score. Makar has seven goals and five assists over his last 11 games.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Colorado fell to 5-3-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets and 17-14-0 on the road.

Blues: After a three-point game Saturday night in a shootout loss to Winnipeg, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists Sunday. Buchnevich assisted on Parayko’s goal, putting the Blues ahead 2-1. He has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his last six games.

Key moment

Faulk beat Toews to the puck that Kyrou caromed off the boards. Faulk then fought him off to pass the puck to Holloway, who was in front of the net and directed the puck in for the goal with 10 seconds remaining in the second period.

Key stat

Makar assisted on Toews' goal. It was the 203rd assist of his career, giving Makar 400 points. He's the third-fastest defenseman behind Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey to reach 400 in NHL history. This was Makar’s 374th game. Orr did it in 333 games and Coffey in 359.

Up next

The Avalanche will host New Jersey on Wednesday night, while the Blues will host Seattle on Tuesday night.

