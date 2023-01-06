Avalanche take losing streak into game against the Oilers

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-17-2, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche come into the matchup with the Edmonton Oilers after losing five in a row.

Edmonton is 20-17-2 overall and 10-11-1 in home games. The Oilers have scored 138 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank third in the league.

Colorado is 19-14-3 overall and 10-8-0 in road games. The Avalanche have a +two scoring differential, with 104 total goals scored and 102 allowed.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 33 goals and 40 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored five goals with nine assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 25 goals and 22 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has scored three goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Pavel Francouz: out (lower-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Evan Rodrigues: day to day (upper-body), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.