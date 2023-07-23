SportsHockey

Blackhawks announce 2-year contract for forward Philipp Kurashev after arbitration decision

Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev plays during an NHL hockey game,...

Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev plays during an NHL hockey game, Jan. 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Kurashev have a two-year contract in place after going through salary arbitration. The team announced the decision on Sunday, July 23. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Philipp Kurashev have a two-year contract in place after going through salary arbitration.

The team announced the decision on Sunday. The deal carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million.

The 23-year-old Kurashev set career highs with nine goals and 16 assists in 70 games last season. He has 23 goals and 39 assists in 191 games — all with Chicago.

Kurashev was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2018 entry draft. He made his NHL debut in January 2021.

