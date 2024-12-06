Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson looks for improvement from team after firing coach

CHICAGO — Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson passed the point of no return following a 4-2 loss to Boston on Wednesday night.

That's when he decided to replace coach Luke Richardson.

“I don’t think once you cross that threshold in your own mind, you can go back,” Davidson said. “And so I crossed that point after the Boston game the other night.”

The aftermath of that decision began in earnest on Friday, when Chicago practiced for the first time under interim coach Anders Sorensen — a day after the Richardson move was announced by the organization.

The big task for Sorensen is turning around a team that wasn't exactly built for a playoff run this season, but one Davidson feels is better than its NHL-worst 8-16-2 record. The offensively challenged Blackhawks have lost four in a row and eight of 10 overall going into Saturday's game against Winnipeg.

“I don’t believe this is a last-place group. And that’s where we find ourselves,” Davidson said in his first media session since Richardson was fired. “Do I believe we deserve better in some games that we didn’t get a point or two points out of this year? Yes. But dissect that. Why didn’t we get those points? I feel like there were things that could be cleaned up. And maybe some things kept popping up here and there that, again, probably should have been improved upon.”

Richardson, 55, had a 57-118-15 record in two-plus seasons with Chicago. The coaching change comes with the Blackhawks set to host the Winter Classic on Dec. 31 against the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field.

Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Anders Sorensen speaks with Jason Dickinson (16) during NHL hockey practice at Fifth Third Arena, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Credit: AP

In a statement released by the team, Richardson said he was grateful for the opportunity to coach the Blackhawks and wished the team and its fans the best for the rest of the season.

Sorensen, 49, was the head coach at Rockford in the AHL before he got the interim job, making him a familiar face for many of the Blackhawks. He was hired by the organization as a development coach ahead of the 2013-14 season. He joined the IceHogs staff as an assistant coach beginning in 2018-19.

Sorensen becomes the first Swedish-born head coach in NHL history.

“I think for me, I’ve been a big believer in where my two feet are is where I’m going to work and try to get better and we’ll see what happens,” Sorensen said. “Obviously, like you said, you want to strive to improve and get up to higher levels. It’s surreal right now, trying to digest.”

Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Anders Sorensen directs players during NHL hockey practice at Fifth Third Arena, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Credit: AP

Asked what he needs to do to secure the job long-term, a chuckling Sorensen responded: “Win games.”

“We want to see progress with a lot of our younger players,” he continued. “We want to make sure we’re kind of building off this and progressing and that’s the biggest thing.”

Connor Bedard’s development has always been the most important part of this season for Chicago, and it seemed as if his progress had stalled a bit with Richardson in charge — at least offensively. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft has five goals and 14 assists in 26 games after he had 11 goals and 10 assists at the same point last season.

While he has been more responsible defensively, the 19-year-old Bedard and the Blackhawks were hoping for more offensive production in his second year.

“He’s one of those guys we have to get him up the ice and get skating,” Sorensen said. “That’s when he’s at his best. We all see what he can do when the puck’s on his stick. We have to get a way for him to get the puck in motion. That’s the biggest thing right now.”

Bedard called Richardson “a really good guy” and said he was sad seeing him go. But he also was looking forward to working with Sorensen.

“It’s good to have the first skate and get comfortable and talk to him,” Bedard said. “It’s good we all know him a little bit from being at training camps and stuff like that, so it was a good first day.”

While Bedard attracts the most attention, Chicago's offensive trouble runs a lot deeper than its young center. The Blackhawks signed Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen in free agency, and the two forwards have combined for just 11 goals and 11 assists.

Chicago is averaging 2.42 goals per game, ranked No. 31 in the NHL ahead of only Nashville going into Friday night’s games. The Blackhawks finished with a league-low 178 goals last season.

“Everyone needs to take ownership of this,” captain Nick Foligno said. “The sad part is one person maybe takes the fall, but it’s all of us that need to be better in here. We’re excited to get to work with Anders, and I think Luke would want us to forge ahead, too. He cares a lot about this group and this organization so the best we can do is get moving ahead here and show we can be that team.”