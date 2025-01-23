Fantilli gets 1st career hat trick as Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs 5-1

TORONTO — Adam Fantilli scored three goals for his first career hat trick, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Luca Del Bel Belluz had a goal and an assist, and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Columbus. The Blue Jackets improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine games and moved into the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot.

Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, and Dennis Hildeby had 14 saves. The Maple Leafs snapped a three-game winning streak.

Fantilli, a native of nearby Nobleton, Ontario, with 70 family and friends in attendance, pushed Columbus ahead 3-0 with 4:39 left in the second period with his second of the night.

Del Bel Belluz — who’s from Woodbridge, Ontario, also just outside Toronto — made it 4-0 at 5:56 of the third. After Matthews spoiled Merzlikins' shutout bid at 9:22, Fantilli completed his hat trick with an empty-netter with just under 8 minutes remaining.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Merzlikins appeared to suffer an injury during the morning skate, but was good to go against Toronto.

Maple Leafs: Matthew Knies (upper-body injury) left the game late in the second period following a big collision near the benches and didn’t return.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Kirill Marchenko and Dante Fabbro (15) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Key moment

Merzlikins made a couple of big stops on Matthews in the middle period before van Riemsdyk and Fantilli scored 1:41 apart to put Columbus up 3-0.

Key stat

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski entered play leading the NHL in average ice time at 26:49. He played 24:43 in this game.

Up Next

Blue Jackets visit Carolina on Thursday to finish a four-game trip, and Maple Leafs play at Ottawa on Saturday.