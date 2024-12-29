Sabres get power-play goals from Zucker and Thompson in 4-2 win over the Blues

ST. LOUIS — Jason Zucker scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 9:30 remaining and the Buffalo Sabres notched their third straight victory by beating the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Sunday.

Jiri Kulich extended Buffalo’s lead with a breakaway goal that went between Blues goalie Jordan Binnington’s legs with 3:41 to play.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist against his former team as the Sabres won in St. Louis for just the second time in 12 years to sweep the season series. Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Jack Quinn had two assists for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 35 shots.

Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored for the Blues. Binnington had 12 saves.

Buffalo scored on two of its first three shots, including its first of the game.

Takeaways

Buffalo: After a 13-game losing streak (0-10-3), the Sabres have scored 17 goals while winning three straight.

St. Louis: The Blues, who are tied for an NHL-low five power-play goals at home, went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

Buffalo Sabres' Jack Quinn (22) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Tyler Tucker (75) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Scott Kane

Key moment

After Walker pulled the Blues even with 14:04 left in the game, rookie Zack Bolduc took a cross checking penalty midway through the third period that led to the decisive goal.

Key stat

The Sabres had scored on only six of 43 road power plays (14%) this season before going 2 for 3 on Sunday. Buffalo ranked 27th out of 32 NHL teams.

Up next

The Blues play Chicago in the Winter Classic on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Buffalo will play at Dallas on Tuesday night.