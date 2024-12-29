Jeremy Swayman stops 18 shots, David Pastrnak scores on breakaway as Bruins beat Columbus, 4-0

BOSTON — Jeremy Swayman stopped 18 shots for his second shutout of the season, David Pastrnak scored on a clean breakaway and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Saturday to split consecutive-night, home-and-home games between the teams.

Morgan Geekie, Justin Brazeau and Cole Koepke also scored for the Bruins, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Swayman is 7-1-1 in his last nine starts.

Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy took a hard check from Mathieu Olivier that banged his head into the glass. After being on the ice for a while, he went to the locker room before returning a few minutes later.

Pastrnak collected a pass from Geekie near center ice, broke in alone and shifted the puck before beating goalie Daniil Tarasov (24 saves) with a wrister inside the right post to make it 3-0 at 8:18 of the second period.

Columbus had won three of four games.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Had outscored the Bruins 11-3 in the first two meetings this season, but had trouble generating scoring chances.

Bruins: Following an embarrassing loss on Friday, they responded with the type of tight-checking defensive play that’s helped them go 12-5-1 since interim coach Joe Sacco took over for the fired Jim Montgomery.

Boston Bruins forward Justin Brazeau (55) scores a goal as he slips the puck behind Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Daniil Tarasov and forward Mikael Pyyhtia (82) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Boston. Credit: AP/Jim Davis

Key moment

Geekie’s unassisted goal gave the Bruins control with a 2-0 lead 6:29 into the second. He collected defenseman Damon Severson’s blind, backhand pass in the slot before firing a rising wrister inside the right post.

Key stat

Columbus had just one shot on goal during a four-minute power play when Bruins center Mark Kastelic was given a double-minor for high-sticking midway through the second. The Blue Jackets went 3 for 3 on the power play for the first time in franchise history in a lopsided win on Friday.

Up next

The Blue Jackets host Carolina on Tuesday night, and the Bruins are at Washington the same day.