Charlie Coyle scores twice as Bruins beat Sabres 4-1 to end 4-game skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charlie Coyle scored twice and Brad Marchand had two assists to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Mason Lohrei and Morgan Geekie also scored for the Bruins, who ended a four-game losing streak. Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves.

Erik Johnson scored for the Sabres. Devon Levi made 21 saves.

Special teams played a big role in the outcome as the Bruins scored on their first three power-play chances. Meanwhile, the Sabres went 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

Lohrei opened the scoring 4:19 in, sending the rebound of a shot past Levi.

Coyle stretched the lead to two goals, scoring on a power play with 6:18 left in the first period. Jake DeBrusk got the puck behind the Buffalo net and spotted a wide-open Coyle in front of the Buffalo crease. Coyle then buried a one-timer.

Coyle scored his second power-play goal of the game 4:18 into the second, when his shot deflected off Johnson’s skate into the net.

Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson, right, shields the puck from Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Geekie made it 4-0 with 6:16 left in the second on another power-play goal for the Bruins. After Charlie McAvoy’s shot bounced off the end boards, Geekie fired the puck toward the net and a sprawling Levi was unable to make the save. It was Geekie’s fourth goal in seven games.

Johnson got the Sabres on the board 5:11 into the third, scoring on a slap shot from the right circle.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo’s No. 1 center, missed the game due to personal reasons.

UP NEXT

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle, right, celebrates with left wing Jake DeBrusk after scoring against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Bruins: Host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Sabres: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.