Swayman rebounds with a shutout as the Bruins blank the Sharks 3-0 to stop their 3-game skid

BOSTON — Paval Zacha had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk also scored. Jeremy Swayman — pulled during Monday’s 5-2 loss to Columbus — stopped all 28 shots he faced for his second shutout this season.

David Pastrnak added two assists for the Bruins, who beat the NHL-worst Sharks for the 13th straight time.

MacKenzie Blackwood made 32 saves for San Jose, which won its previous two games.

After both teams squandered power-play chances in a scoreless first period, the Bruins struck 1:38 into the second as Heinen drilled a shot short side for his third goal of the season. San Jose had an opportunity to clear the puck but Matt Poitras kept the play alive by sliding a backhand feed over to Heinen, who glided through the circle by his lonesome before ripping the puck past Blackwood.

Later in the same period, Boston’s advantage grew to 2-0 when DeBrusk was the recipient of strong puck movement that enabled the forward to walk in and beat Blackwood with a backhand at 8:10. It was DeBrusk’s third goal in the last five games, with assists from Zacha and Pastrnak.

San Jose was awarded a 5-on-3 chance with 25.5 seconds remaining in the second. The power play carried over into the third period, with the Sharks failing to register a single shot after Charlie McAvoy was given a boarding penalty and Brad Marchand received an additional two minutes for instigating a fight.

Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha hits the puck into the net past San Jose Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) to score as defenseman Kyle Burroughs (4) defends in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

A give-and-go sequence between Pastrnak and Zacha turned into a power-play goal at 6:37 of the third. Pastrnak has 20 assists.

Boston’s dominance in the second translated into an 18-6 advantage in shots. For the game, San Jose was outshot 35-28.

The Sharks are 0-10-0 on the road this season. They opened a six-game trip with the first of three games in four days.

UP NEXT

San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning (5) and Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha collide in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

Sharks: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Bruins: At the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.