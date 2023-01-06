Calgary takes on New York in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (22-15-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (18-14-7, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -196, Islanders +164; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the New York Islanders hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Calgary has gone 11-7-2 at home and 18-14-7 overall. The Flames have allowed 115 goals while scoring 118 for a +3 scoring differential.

New York has gone 10-10-2 on the road and 22-15-2 overall. The Islanders have a +22 scoring differential, with 126 total goals scored and 104 given up.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Islanders won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 15 goals and 16 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Anders Lee has 14 goals and 15 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Islanders: Simon Holmstrom: out (knee), Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.