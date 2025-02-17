Canada beats Finland 5-3 to set up rematch with United States in 4 Nations Face-Off final

BOSTON — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist apiece as Canada surged to a four-goal lead and held on to beat Finland 5-3 on Monday to earn a rematch against the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off finals.

On the same ice where he clinched the 2019 Stanley Cup for the St. Louis Blues, Jordan Binnington stopped 23 shots to give Canada a chance to avenge its 3-1 round-robin loss to the Americans. Brayden Point also scored and Sam Reinhart had three assists as Canada opened a 4-0 lead in the first 25 minutes before watching Finland scramble back to make it a one-goal game in the final 100 seconds.