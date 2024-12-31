Dach's goal midway through 3rd period rallies Canadiens to 3-2 win over the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — Kirby Dach scored midway through the third period to cap a Montreal Canadiens rally and end the Golden Knights' six-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory over Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The Canadiens scored the game's final three goals after trailing 2-0 late into the third period to win for the sixth time in seven games.

Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman also scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 27 shots and saved two point-blank shots in the final 14 seconds. Jake Evans' five-game goal streak ended.

Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin scored for the Golden Knights, and Adin Hill made 19 saves.

This was just the second defeat this month for the Golden Knights, who went 10-2 in December.

Dach's goal came on a rush. He deked Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb on his way to the net.

Takeaways

Canadiens: They never allowed the Golden Knights to get comfortable offensively. Vegas had several good looks, but struggled to gain much time in the offensive zone.

Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (13), defenseman Lane Hutson (48) and left wing Juraj Slafkovsky celebrate after Caufield's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/David Becker

Golden Knights: Vegas did an excellent job of taking advantage of a favorable schedule this month and appeared to build on that success with a 2-0 lead. The Golden Knights open the new year against opponents in which they likely will be favored and must show this game was a momentary blip.

Key Moment

The Golden Knights were on the verge of taking control up two goals and with a power play midway through the second period. They took three shots, two on goal, but didn't hit the back of the net to allow Montreal to remain within striking distance. The Canadiens took advantage by tying the game at 8:58 of the third and taking the lead at 10:09.

Key stat

100 — Colefield's goal was the 100th of his career.

Up next

The Canadiens visit Chicago on Friday and the Golden Knights host Philadelphia on Thursday.