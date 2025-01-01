Nazem Kadri scores tiebreaker in the 3rd period as the Flames beat the Canucks 3-1

CALGARY, Alberta — Nazem Kadri’s 14th goal of the season was the tiebreaking midway through the third period as the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Connor Zary had a goal and Jonathan Huberdeau scored into an empty net for Calgary, which has one loss in regulation in its last seven games (4-1-2). Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf had 23 stops to improve to 12-5-2.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver (17-11-8). The Canucks have one win in their last six (1-2-3) games.

After sitting out five of the last six games with Thatcher Demko’s return, Kevin Lankinen had 26 stops in his return, falling to 14-6-4.

Takeaways

Canucks: Playing their second game without leading scorers Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson, both sidelined with undisclosed injuries, the only offense came from Boeser, who extended his goals streak to four games.

Flames: Zary’s goal came in his 100th NHL game, and his entire line was involved. The sequence began with Weegar’s long pass that put Jakob Pelletier on a breakaway. While Pelletier was stopped, the puck remained in front, with Yegor Sharangovich knocking it over to Zary, who scored his ninth of the season.

Key moment

Three minutes after the Canucks tied it on the power play, the Flames seized the lead on Kadri’s goal at 9:18 of the third period. Continuing his resurgent season, Huberdeau set up Kadri by threading a perfect pass through the slot on a 3-on-2 rush that Kadri fired just inside the post.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen stops a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeff McIntosh

Key stat

In an intriguing showdown between Wolf, one of the NHL’s best goaltenders at home, and Lankinen, among the NHL’s best on the road, Wolf improved to 10-1-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, while Lankinen’s record away from Rogers Arena fell to 10-2-1.

Up next

The Canucks are at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The Flames host the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday.