Tuch, Peterka score in shootout to lift Sabres over Capitals 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — JJ Peterka had a goal and an assist and had the deciding goal in the shootout to help lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson also scored for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves and stopped three of four shooters in the shootout to end their three-game losing skid. Tuch also scored during the shootout.

Peterka opened the scoring with his 11th of the season 4:42 into the first period. He assisted on Thompson’s second period power-play goal that put the Sabres ahead 3-2.

Tom Wilson scored twice, Aliaksei Protas added a goal and an assist, and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves for the Capitals.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was kept off the scoresheet. He needs 23 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal scoring record of 894. He’s scored four times in six games since he returned to the lineup after missing 16 games with a broken leg.

Takeaways

Capitals: Washington lost in a shootout for the second time in three games. They also dropped a 4-3 decision to the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 2. They’re 2-0-2 in their past four games.

Sabres: Buffalo was able to prevent an extended losing streak with the win. Their previous skid lasted 13 games.

Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, right, clears the puck off the line from behind goalie Charlie Lindgren during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Key moment

Peterka’s shootout winner came after he skated slowly to the right of Lindgren and snapped a shot that beat him low to his left-hand blocker side.

Key stat

Thompson’s power-play goal was measured at 103.7 mph and is the hardest shot to result in a goal this season. Thompson also has the league’s hardest recorded shot this season of 106 mph.

Up next

The Capitals return home to face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday while the Sabres head to Ottawa to take on the Senators on Thursday.