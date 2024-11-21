SportsHockey

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is set to miss 8-12 weeks with knee surgery

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes the save on...

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Viktor Arvidsson (33) as Jaccob Slavin (74) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/JASON FRANSON

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to miss at least two months because of knee surgery.

The Hurricanes announced Thursday that the 35-year-old netminder will have surgery Friday with a projected recovery time of 8 to 12 weeks. That comes roughly a week after coach Rod Brind'Amour said the team had originally hoped for Andersen to be week to week but was now facing a “way longer” timeframe with an unspecified injury.

Andersen hasn't played since Oct. 26. Brind'Amour also said last week that Andersen’s absence has nothing to do with the blood-clotting condition that sidelined him for much of the regular season last year.

Andersen is 3-1-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .941 save percentage this season.

Carolina won at Philadelphia on Wednesday night and visits New Jersey on Thursday in the middle of a three-game road swing.

