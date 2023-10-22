Cole Caufield scores in OT as Canadiens edge Capitals 3-2

MONTREAL — Cole Caufield scored 47 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens edged the visiting Washington Capitals 3-2 on Saturday night.

Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal while Dylan Strome scored a pair for Washington who have only won once this season.

Montreal started the game on the front foot, getting the puck deep and establishing a strong forecheck. This led to the game’s first chance just three minutes into the game when Michael Pezzetta intercepted a pass and came streaking in but rang a shot off the post.

Washington's best chance of the first period came with two minutes left. An offensive-zone turnover from Monahan immediately turned into a two-on-one for the Capitals, who were denied by the outstretched pad of Canadiens netminder Jake Allen. Allen ended up stopping 31 shots.

One minute later, on the power play, Nick Suzuki spotted Monahan open in front of goal, giving Montreal the lead at the first intermission.

Halfway through the second period, Monahan dropped the puck in the slot for Gallagher and doubled Montreal’s lead.

Alex Ovechkin received the puck halfway through the third period and found Strome, cutting the lead to one.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a save against Washington Capitals' Connor McMichael (24) as Montreal Canadiens' Jordan Harris (54) skates in to defend dduring the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Credit: AP/Christinne Muschi

Washington's second goal came with two minutes left in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Less than a minute into the extra frame, Caufield found himself with space on the left wing before unleashing a perfect shot at the near post, beating Darcy Kuemper.

Kuemper had 25 saves.

UP NEXT

Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) celebrates his goal over Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper, bottom, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Credit: AP/Christinne Muschi

Canadiens: Montreal visits the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Capitals: Washington hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.