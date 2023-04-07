David Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 2-1

BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored his 57th goal of the season at 2:30 of overtime to give the history-chasing Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Pastrnak blasted a shot from inside the left circle as the Bruins notched their 61st victory — one off the NHL season record set by Detroit in 1995-96 and matched by Tampa Bay in 2018-19.

Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for Boston, winners of four straight, and Charlie Coyle also scored.

Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for Toronto, which led 1-0 heading into the third period on Sam Lafferty's second-period goal.

After outshooting Toronto, 11-7, in a scoreless first period, Boston saw the visitors break through with the first goal with 9:26 left in the second. A turnover near center ice resulted in Maple Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese firing a shot from just inside the blue line. Lafferty beat Swayman for his 12th goal of the season.

Boston got the equalizer with 8:25 remaining in regulation. Brandon Carlo kept the possession alive in the Toronto zone before getting a pass under duress to Coyle, who beat Samsonov for his 14th of the campaign.

NOTES: Bruins C David Krejci missed his second straight game with a lower-body ailment. … Boston recalled F Oskar Steen from Providence on an emergency basis. The 25-year-old skated in his third NHL game of the season. … Maple Leafs D Jake McCabe appeared in his 500th career NHL game Thursday. Toronto acquired the 29-year-old in February from Chicago.

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle follows through on his scoring shot in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Montreal on Saturday night.

Bruins: Host New Jersey on Saturday night.