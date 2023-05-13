SportsHockey

Defending champ Finland downs Germany, Slovakia beats host Latvia at ice hockey worlds

Finland's team players celebrate after Mikko Lehtonen, left, scored his...

Finland's team players celebrate after Mikko Lehtonen, left, scored his side's fourth goal during the group A match between Germany and Finland at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Credit: AP/Pavel Golovkin

By The Associated Press

TAMPERE, Finland — Defending champion Finland rebounded from an opening loss to the United States by overcoming Germany 4-3 at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Sakari Manninen had two goals and an assist for Finland, and Mikko Lehtonen and Joel Armia also scored in the Group A game in Nokia Arena.

Manninen scored twice within 1:47 of the middle period to rally Finland to 3-2 ahead. John Peterka tied it at 3 in that period, and Lehtonen scored the winner on a rebound from the left circle with 7:15 to go in the final period.

Marcel Noebels, Kai Wissmann had a goal each for Germany, which suffered a second straight defeat after losing its opener to Sweden 1-0.

In other Group A games, Sacha Treille scored 39 seconds into overtime to lift France 2-1 over Austria.

Nikolaj Ehlers netted twice on power plays for Denmark to down Hungary 3-1.

In Riga, Marek Hrivik scored the decisive goal midway through the final period for Slovakia to edge host Latvia 2-1 in Group B.

Finland's Mikko Lehtonen, right, and goalie Jussi Olkinuora celebrate as...

Finland's Mikko Lehtonen, right, and goalie Jussi Olkinuora celebrate as they won the group A match between Germany and Finland at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Credit: AP/Pavel Golovkin

Denis Malgin scored two goals and added an assist to help Switzerland shut out Slovenia 7-0 in their opener in Group B, while Kazakhstan prevailed in a shootout over Norway 4-3.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME