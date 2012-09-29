Donald Fehr, Gary Bettman meet, but no progress reported

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr met privately Saturday for the second straight day and plan to meet again Sunday in Manhattan as the lockout continued.

But no new proposals were exchanged during the half-hour conversation, and time is running short before the scheduled Oct. 11 regular-season openers. The major issues -- division of $3.3 billion in revenues and player contract changes -- were not discussed.

Today's discussions will continue to cover health and safety issues and grievance procedures, items called "underbrush" by Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.