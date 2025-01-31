SportsHockey

Matt Coronato scores natural hat trick in the Flames' 4-1 victory over the Ducks

Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka celebrates after his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: AP/Larry MacDougal

By The Associated Press

CALGARY, Alberta — Matt Coronato scored a natural hat trick, Dustin Wolf made 30 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Coronato gave Calgary a 2-1 lead with 44 seconds left in the second period on a wrist shot from the high slot. He doubled the lead with 3:50 left, scoring off goalie John Gibson’s turnover, and completed the hat trick with an empty-netter with 2:23 to go.

Frank Vatrano opened the scoring for Anaheim midway through the first period. Adam Klapka tied it 15 second into the second.

Gibson stopped 26 shots.

Takeaways

Ducks: Anaheim was 0 for 4 on the power play.

Flames: Amid trade speculation, winger Andrei Kuzmenko was scratched from Calgary’s game lineup.

Key moment

Coronato scored off Gibson’s clearing gaffe for the late 3-1 lead.

Key stat

Calgary is 23-3-4 when leading or tied after two periods.

Up next

The Ducks host Montreal on Sunday. The Flames end a three-game homestand Saturday night against Detroit.

