Dustin Wolf made 38 saves in the Flames' victory over the Jets
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Dustin Wolf made 38 saves, Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Saturday night.
Matt Coronato and Andrei Kuzmenko — on a power play — also scored for the Flames. Coleman had an empty-net goal with 1:05 left.
Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg. Eric Comrie made 19 saves.
Takeaways
Jets: Winnipeg finished its eight-game homestand 4-2-2.
Flames: Ended a two-game losing streak to complete a 2-2-0 trip.
Key moment
The Jets got their second power play of the game early in the third period and down 2-1, but Wolf turned aside three shots and Rasmus Andersson — playing in his 500th NHL career game — got in front of another one.
Key stat
The Flames are 13-1-1 when leading after two periods, while the Jets are 1-7-1 when trailing after the second.
Up next
The Flames host Buffalo on Thursday night. The Jets are at Utah on Monday night.