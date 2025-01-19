SportsHockey

Dustin Wolf made 38 saves in the Flames' victory over the Jets

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) saves a shot as Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) rushes the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

By The Associated Press

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Dustin Wolf made 38 saves, Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Saturday night.

Matt Coronato and Andrei Kuzmenko — on a power play — also scored for the Flames. Coleman had an empty-net goal with 1:05 left.

Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg. Eric Comrie made 19 saves.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg finished its eight-game homestand 4-2-2.

Flames: Ended a two-game losing streak to complete a 2-2-0 trip.

Key moment

The Jets got their second power play of the game early in the third period and down 2-1, but Wolf turned aside three shots and Rasmus Andersson — playing in his 500th NHL career game — got in front of another one.

Key stat

The Flames are 13-1-1 when leading after two periods, while the Jets are 1-7-1 when trailing after the second.

Winnipeg Jets' Rasmus Kupari (15) and Calgary Flames' Kevin Rooney (21) fight for a loose puck during a face off in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

Up next

The Flames host Buffalo on Thursday night. The Jets are at Utah on Monday night.

