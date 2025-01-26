Kuzmenko scores twice as the Flames hold off the Wild for a 5-4 win

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Andrei Kuzmenko had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames used their power play to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Saturday night.

Kuzmenko and Rasmus Andersson each had a power-play goal, and Martin Pospisil and Clark Bishop also scored for Calgary. Dustin Wolf made 21 saves.

Minnesota pulled within one on Mats Zuccarello's 12th goal with 27 seconds left. But that was it for the Wild.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota, and Marco Rossi had three assists. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 shots.

The Wild lost for the fifth time in six games.

Fleury surpassed Patrick Roy for the second-most minutes played by an NHL goaltender with his 60,215th minute. Fleury achieved the mark with two minutes remaining in the second period.

Takeaways

Flames: Wolf wasn't as sharp as he was in his previous two games, but he did enough to help the Flames win their third straight.

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97), right wing Mats Zuccarello, center, and center Joel Eriksson Ek celebrate Ek's goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Ellen Schmidt

Wild: Minnesota’s penalty kill, which was the third-worst in the NHL entering Saturday’s game, continues to be a weak point. The Wild have allowed seven power-play goals in the past six games.

Key moment

Fleury’s save on Pospisil during a 2-on-0 breakaway looked to be a big moment for Minnesota, but the Wild couldn’t recover after the initial save. Pospisil finished the play 12:28 into the second period, giving the Flames a 2-1 lead.

It was Pospisil's third goal of the year, and his first since Nov. 23 — also against Minnesota.

Key stat

Calgary dominated in the faceoff circle, winning a season-high 60.3% of the draws.

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) lets a Minnesota Wild goal into the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Ellen Schmidt

Up next

Calgary plays at Winnipeg on Sunday, and Minnesota is at Chicago on Sunday.