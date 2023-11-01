Goaltender Hart leaves Flyers game early after what appeared to be a lower body injury

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart left Wednesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres midway through the first period with what appeared to be a lower body injury.

Hart — who was 4-3 with a 2.30 goals against average in seven starts prior to Wednesday as Philadelphia's primary goaltender — appeared to be in discomfort after a scramble in front of the net eight minutes into a tie game. Two minutes later, after Brandon Biro scored Buffalo's second goal on a sliding puck in the crease, a member of the Flyers training staff came out and escorted Hart off the ice.

Sam Ersson replaced Hart in net for the Flyers.