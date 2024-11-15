Vegas Golden Knights sign Brayden McNabb to a 3-year, $10.95M extension

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Brayden McNabb to a three-year extension worth $10.95 million on Friday, keeping one of the their original players under contract for the franchise's first decade of existence.

McNabb, who turns 34 in January, will count $3.65 million against the salary cap from when the deal kicks in next season through 2027-28.

One of the “Misfits” from the Golden Knights' 2017 expansion draft, McNabb helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season and win it all in 2023. The seasoned NHL veteran is the franchise leader with 518 games played, 1,256 hits and 1,144 blocked shots and at over 10,205 minutes has been on the ice more than anyone else in a Vegas uniform.

This is the third extension McNabb has signed with the club, getting a raise to $2.5 million in ’17 and $2.85 million in ’22 before this contract. He would have been an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The deal locks in another veteran on defense for the foreseeable future with Alex Pietrangelo signed for $8.8 million annually through 2027, Zach Whitecloud $2.75 million through ’28 and Shea Theodore ($7.425 million) and Noah Hanifin ($7.35 million) through ’32. Nicolas Hague, a pending restricted free agent on the verge of his 26th birthday, could be next.

McNabb has spent the past eight seasons with Vegas after playing parts of five others for Buffalo and Los Angeles. He has two points through his first 16 games this season, skating an average of nearly 20 minutes a night.