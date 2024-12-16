Victor Olofsson's 2nd 2-goal game of the season lifts the Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Victor Olofsson had his second two-goal game of the season, helping the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.

Shea Theodore also scored and Jack Eichel added two assists, increasing his team-leading total to 33 for the Golden Knights. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots.

Olofsson last had a two-goal game in an 8-4 season-opening victory over Colorado. After missing 20 games this season with a lower-body injury, he has now scored in his last three games. His second goal Sunday put Vegas ahead 3-2 just 3:49 into the third period.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for Minnesota, one day after a two-goal effort in a win over Philadelphia. He is now tied with Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl for most goals in the league (22). Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves in his season debut.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Vegas finished its three-game trip with a pair of wins, and has won five of its last six, scoring three or more goals in five straight games.

Wild: With Marc-Andre Fleury starting Saturday's game in net and Filip Gustavsson sidelined with a minor injury, Minnesota recalled Wallstedt from its AHL affiliate for the fourth start of his career. The Wild don't believe Gustavsson's injury is anything major.

Key moment

Vegas withstood a penalty kill in the final minute to escape with a win. Nicolas Roy was called for tripping with 50 seconds left, and the Wild pulled Wallstedt for a 6-4 advantage, but couldn't capitalize.

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Matt Krohn

Key stat

Kaprizov's early season scoring tear continued, as his 22 goals are the most by a Wild player through 30 games in a season. He topped Marian Gaborik's 20-goal mark in the 2006-07 season.

Up next

Vegas hosts Vancouver on Thursday, and Minnesota hosts Florida on Wednesday.