Guhle scores in OT to lift Canadiens to 3-2 win over Bruins

MONTREAL — Kaiden Guhle scored the unassisted game winner in overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher also found the back of the net for Montreal (7-5-2), which beat Boston (11-1-2) for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

Pavel Zacha deflected a point shot from Charlie McAvoy past Montreal goalie Samuel Montambeault and into the top corner just 36 seconds into the game to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Montambeault had 26 saves.

Montreal’s best chance to equalize in the first period came when Sean Monahan and Gallagher found themselves on a two-on-one, with the latter hitting the post from a tight angle.

The Canadiens scored two goals just 27 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period for a 2-1 lead.

Suzuki’s shot from the right side drew them level 24 seconds in. Gallagher jumped on a rebound in the crease and scored Montreal’s second goal 51 seconds into the period.

Boston thought they had the equalizer when Oskar Steen deflected a shot from the point. However, after Montreal challenged the play the goal was waved off because of goaltender interference.

Montreal Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle (21) celebrates with teammate Alex Newhook (15) after scoring against the Boston Bruins during overtime NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Credit: AP/Graham Hughes

After failing to score on a 5-on-3 power play, Brad Marchand got on loose puck at the back post to tie it at 2 with a power-play goal. Jeremy Swayman finished with 24 saves for the Bruins.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Buffalo on Tuesday night to finish a two-game trip.

Canadiens: Host Vancouver on Sunday night in the second of a four-game homestand.