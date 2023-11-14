Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist, Islanders' Pierre Turgeon enshrined in Hockey Hall of Fame

TORONTO — Rangers goaltending legend Henrik Lundqvist and former Islanders center Pierre Turgeon officially took their place among hockey’s greatest players Monday night, when the duo was among a group of seven who were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Lundqvist, 41, and Turgeon, 54, joined former goaltenders Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon, former GM Pierre Lacroix, former coach Ken Hitchcock and Caroline Ouellette, one of the most decorated women players in hockey history, in entering the Hall. Lacroix and Hitchcock were inducted into the builder’s category.

Turgeon, who played for six teams in his 19-year career and totaled 515 goals and 1,327 points, was the first inductee to speak. The Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, native delivered his speech moving back and forth between English and French.

“I am honored to have been part of [the NHL] journey for 19 years,’’ he said. “I have many great memories during my career and special thanks to my coaches, trainers, teammates, friends and fans, from my days with the Buffalo Sabres, the New York Islanders, les Canadiens de Montreal, the Dallas Stars, St. Louis and the Colorado Avalanche.’’

Turgeon spoke about how watching his older brother, Sylvain, play junior hockey and get selected No. 2 overall in the 1983 draft inspired him. He dreamt of the same for himself, he said, and in 1987, he became the No. 1 pick overall by the Sabres.

“Pretty cool for two brothers,‘’ he said.

Turgeon talked about playing on the Islanders for GM Bill Torrey and coach Al Arbour, “The legend.’’ Arbour, he said, “was a dad to all of us.’’ Turgeon noted he had the best season of his career with the Islanders — scoring 58 goals and 132 points in 1992-93 and winning the Lady Byng Award — and shouted out his linemates that season, Derek King and Steve Thomas “for that special, special year we had in '93.’’

The Islanders made a surprise run to the Wales Conference Finals that year, knocking off the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins along the way, though Turgeon was injured on a dirty hit by Washington’s Dale Hunter after he scored an insurance goal that helped eliminate the Capitals from the playoffs.

Lundqvist, meanwhile, was voted into the Hall of Fame in his first season of eligibility, and his induction has been a source of pride in the Rangers locker room. His successor as the Blueshirts’ No. 1 goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, said he looked up to Lundqvist when he started playing hockey in Russia. The two were teammates for a half-season, when Shesterkin was called up from AHL Hartford midway through 2019-20, Lundqvist’s final season.

“It’s a great honor for me to know him for a little bit,’’ Shesterkin said at practice on Monday. “He was my idol when I grew up. I think it’s a special moment for him to be in the Hall of Fame, and a special moment for me, too, to know him.’’

A native of Are, Sweden, Lundqvist played all 15 of his NHL seasons with the Rangers, from 2005-2020, when he was bought out of the final season of his contract. He signed as a free agent with the Washington Capitals after his buyout, but never played for them, after undergoing open heart surgery to repair a valve problem. He officially retired from the NHL in 2021.

Originally a seventh round pick (No. 205 overall) by the Rangers in the 2000 NHL Draft, Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy, as the NHL’s top goaltender in 2011-12. He was also a finalist for the award two other times.

In 2006, he led Sweden to the gold medal in the Olympics. Lundqvist ended his career as the Rangers’ all-time leader in wins (459), shutouts (64), playoff wins (61) and all-time playoff appearances (130).

He never won a Stanley Cup, but he left the game sixth on the NHL’s all-time wins list. His No. 30 jersey was retired by the Rangers on Jan. 28, 2022.