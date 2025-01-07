NHLPA mental health training program expands to members of the PHPA playing in the minors

TORONTO — The mental health training program launched by the NHL Players’ Association roughly a year ago is expanding to those in the minors in the American Hockey League and ECHL.

The NHLPA and Professional Hockey Players’ Association announced Tuesday that the First Line initiative in conjunction with the Mental Health Commission of Canada now will be available to the PHPA’s more than 1,000 players who have AHL or ECHL, rather than NHL, contracts.

“To know that all professional hockey players in the NHLPA and the PHPA now have access to peer-to-peer mental health education is a huge win for our game,” NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said. "This expansion reflects a continued effort to address the unique mental health needs of professional hockey players. With the intense pressures of performance, physical demands and transitions in their careers, professional hockey players face challenges that require tailored support.”

Separate from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, First Line was designed to be a preventive measure, offering players the tools to understand mental health and recognize potential warning signs in themselves, teammates and family members.

Chuck Thuss, a former professional hockey player and mental health advocate, will oversee the program for PHPA members. The NHLPA said more than 85 of its members have taken part in the training since it was first offered in January 2024.

“From an impact perspective, we are seeing that First Line is giving players more confidence to talk about mental health with others, they are experiencing less stigma towards mental health challenges and they are gaining a greater appreciation for the unique mental health challenges elite athletes may encounter,” said Jay Harrison, a retired player who is now the NHLPA's wellness, transition and performance specialist. “Players are feeling more capable and willing to engage in mental health conversations.”