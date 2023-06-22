SportsHockey

Islanders and Rangers to face each other twice in preseason

Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers and Ilya Sorokin of the Islanders...

Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers and Ilya Sorokin of the Islanders warm up prior to the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 3 in Sunrise, Fla. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders and Rangers announced their six-game preseason schedules on Thursday, including a home-and-home series between the New York rivals. Each team will also play the New Jersey Devils twice.

The Islanders will be at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 26 and host the Rangers at UBS Arena on Sept. 29. The Islanders will also host the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 27 and the Devils on Oct. 6 while playing at New Jersey on Oct. 2 and at Philadelphia at 5 p.m. All games will start at 7 p.m.

The Rangers will open against the Bruins in Boston on Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. and also host the Devils on Sept. 28 and the Bruins on Oct. 5. They will be at New Jersey on Oct. 4. The Rangers’ other games all start at 7 p.m., too.

