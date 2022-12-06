No update from coach Lane Lambert on Adam Pelech injury

Adam Pelech looked around dazed, then was wobbly as he attempted to stand up and eventually headed right to the Islanders’ dressing room.

Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo had driven the Islanders top-pair defenseman into the backboards at 4:05 of the third period in the Islanders’ 7-4 loss on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

Pelech immediately grabbed his helmet in pain and Bortuzzo was penalized for boarding.

Coach Lane Lambert had no immediate update on Pelech and did not want to comment on Bortuzzo’s check behind the Blues’ crease.

“I haven’t had a good enough look at it yet to comment on it,” said Lambert, who declined to specify whether Pelech had an upper- or lower-body injury.

Fasching’s first

Hudson Fasching’s third-period goal was his first in two games with the Islanders and the second in 40 career NHL games, his first coming in his debut with the Sabres in 2016.

“I scored in my very first NHL game and you’re just like waiting for the next one,” Fasching said. “It feels good to get that off my shoulders a little bit.”

Isles files

Cal Clutterbuck (upper body) participated in the morning skate but missed his third straight game … Lambert reported that Kyle Palmieri (injured reserve, upper body) has resumed skating on his own. Palmieri missed his seventh game … Mathew Barzal, who set up Noah Dobson’s first-period goal, has 25 assists in 27 games … Brock Nelson’s secondary assist on Fasching’s goal extended his point streak to six games … The Blues have now allowed at least three goals in one period in eight straight games and 16 times this season … The Blues' Nick Leddy, playing his first game at UBS Arena since leaving the Islanders, was given a first-period video tribute. “I’ve had a lot of great memories here,” Leddy said. “So it was really special.”