Islanders' Adam Pelech misses Devils game; availability for Hurricanes doubtful

NEWARK – As expected, Adam Pelech was unavailable for Friday night’s game against the Devils at Prudential Center. The real question is when will the Islanders' top-pair defenseman be available again after appearing to suffer a head injury in the previous contest?

Robin Salo drew into the lineup and started in Pelech’s spot paired with Ryan Pulock. Salo had two goals in four games to start the season before Sebastian Aho earned playing time ahead of him.

“Everybody has to step up,” coach Lane Lambert said. “There may be a couple of different pairings as well. This is just something when somebody gets hurt that is a big part of your team, other people have to step up.”

Lambert said Pelech did not accompany the Islanders to New Jersey. It would be highly unlikely Pelech will be able to dress for Saturday night’s game against the Hurricanes at UBS Arena.

Pelech slammed his head on the backboards at 4:05 of the third period in Tuesday’s 7-4 loss to the visiting Blues after being checked by defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who received a boarding minor, and was clearly dazed as he left the ice.

Clutterbuck returns

Cal Clutterbuck returned to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body issue and resumed his usual spot on Casey Cizikas’ right wing along with Matt Martin. Hudson Fasching, who had his first goal as an Islander on Tuesday, was a heathy scratch.

Isles files

The Islanders wore their home blue uniforms with the Devils wearing their white Reverse Retro jerseys, which incorporate their previous history as the Kansas City Scouts and Colorado Rockies. The Islanders will debut their Fisherman Reverse Retro jerseys on Saturday…RW Kyle Palmieri (injured reserve/upper body), who has been skating on his own, also did not make the trip to New Jersey and missed his eighth game.