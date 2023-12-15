Don't expect to see the Islanders' Adam Pelech back just yet

Defenseman Adam Pelech is eligible to be activated off long-term injured reserve on Tuesday.

That’s not happening. Coach Lane Lambert said there’s still no timetable for Pelech’s return.

“I think it’s going to take a little longer,” Lambert said before the Islanders faced the Bruins at UBS Arena. “I don’t expect him to come off in that timeframe.”

Pelech suffered what is believed to be a left wrist/arm injury early in the first period of a 5-3 win in Ottawa on Nov. 24.

Lambert also reported defenseman Ryan Pulock (injured reserve/lower body), who missed his fourth game, has not resumed skating.

Defenseman Scott Mayfield (upper body), who missed his second game, was placed on IR retroactive to Monday.

About Matt Martin

Left wing Matt Martin (IR/upper body) continues to work with the Islanders during morning skates and practices but missed his 14th game as Hudson Fasching has fit in nicely on the fourth line.

Lambert said Martin is “getting better” but a setback on Dec. 2 landed him back on IR.

“Matt has been a huge part of the team,” Lambert said. “He will continue to be a huge part of the team and that line moving forward.”

Liking the change

Defenseman Noah Dobson, who grew up in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, and spent three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, was informed the circuit is rebranding to the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with six teams in Maritimes provinces.

“That’s cool to see,” Dobson said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Isles files

Goalie Semyon Varlamov is expected to start Saturday night’s road game against the Canadiens. He is 6-1-2 lifetime against the Canadiens with a 2.58 goals-against average and .919 save percentage but has not won in Montreal since Oct. 15, 2011, when he was with the Avalanche . . . Forward Oliver Wahlstrom and defenseman Grant Hutton remained the healthy scratches.