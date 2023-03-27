Adam Pelech impresses Lambert in win over Devils

Adam Pelech has long had a reputation as perhaps the Islanders’ steadiest defender.

He certainly lived up to that in the Islanders’ 5-1 win over the Devils on Monday night at UBS Arena.

“I’ve seen him play a lot of hockey games since I’ve been here,” coach Lane Lambert said. “That was one of the best hockey games I’ve seen him play.”

Pelech logged a game-high 25:02 of ice time with a team-high four blocked shots. He took two shots and was a plus-3.

“He was outstanding tonight,” coach Lane Lambert said. “He defended well. I just thought he was on top of his game and he’s been on top of his game for the last little while. So that’s nice for us.”

Back on the ice

Defenseman Sebastian Aho (upper body) resumed working on the ice with the Islanders at Monday’s morning skate, practicing with teammates for the first time since taking a high hit from the Sharks’ Kevin Labanc in San Jose on March 18. Aho missed his fourth game.

“It indicates to me he’s getting closer,” said Lambert, who sounded as if he would insert Aho over rookie Samuel Bolduc once Aho is available.

Isles files

Top-line playmaker Mathew Barzal (suspected knee injury) still has yet to resume skating as he missed his 16th game. He will not travel to Washington for Wednesday night’s game against the Capitals… RW Josh Bailey was a healthy scratch for the fifth time in six games after logging 11:40 in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the visiting Sabres. He did not have a shot and was on the ice for Kyle Okposo’s third-period goal to open the scoring…D Parker Wotherspoon and LW Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches…The Islanders hit the post three times against the Devils…RW Kyle Palmieri took a season-high seven shots…C Casey Cizikas and D Noah Dobson each had four shots.