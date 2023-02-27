Barry Trotz will be taking over as GM of Predators, reports say

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Former Islanders coach Barry Trotz is back in the NHL — or will be soon.

Multiple reports on Sunday indicated Trotz will take over as the Predators’ general manager when David Poile steps down on July 1. Trotz reportedly already has started working in a transitional management role.

Trotz, fired after four years when the Islanders missed the playoffs last season, was taking this season off. He coached the Predators from their inception in 1998 through 2014. He also coached the Capitals for four seasons, culminating in a Stanley Cup in 2018, before moving to the Islanders.

“I just wish him the best whatever he wants to do,” said Lane Lambert, who began working on Trotz’s staff in 2011 before succeeding him as the Islanders’ coach. “We’re as close as friends as you can get and I didn’t know that was happening.

“He’s a super hockey guy. So whatever role he’s in, he’ll do well.”

Bailey’s back

RW Josh Bailey returned to the Islanders’ lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury. He logged 14:10 without a shot as he skated on Otto Koivula’s fourth line with Arnaud Durandeau.

“He was a real good guy to have on that line,” Lambert said. “With the two young guys, I thought he made some good plays on the wall and some disciplined, experienced plays.”

Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (injured reserve/upper body) did not make the trip.

Isles files

C Brock Nelson’s second-period goal gave him a career-high 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists). He had 59 points last season . . . The Jets’ lone shot in the first period was D Brenden Dillon’s neutral-zone dump-in at 6:32. The Isles had not limited an opponent to one first-period shot since Nov. 10, 2010, in Anaheim . . . The Islanders had a 25-9 edge in blocked shots. D Scott Mayfield blocked five.