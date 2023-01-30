Islanders acquire Bo Horvat for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty in trade with Canucks

Just two points out of a playoff spot at the All-Star break, the Islanders are making a move.

The club acquired Bo Horvat in a trade with the Canucks on Monday, sending winger Anthony Beauvillier, center Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick to Vancouver.

An eight-year NHL veteran, Horvat had spent his entire career with the Canucks and was their captain since 2019, scoring 201 goals and 219 assists in 621 career games.

Horvat ranks eighth in the NHL with 31 goals this seasons heading into Monday night's games.

Beauvillier departs the Isles in his seventh season with the team that drafted him No. 28 overall in 2015. He scored 102 goals with 107 assists in his tenure. Raty, a second-round pick in 2021, played just 12 games for the Islanders after making his debut this season.