Bo Horvat, Islanders agree to eight-year contract extension

The Islanders announced on Sunday they have agreed to an eight-year extension with newly acquired All-Star center Bo Horvat. Further contract details were not immediately available.

The former Canucks captain was acquired on Monday for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected first-round pick.

Horvat returned to Long Island on Sunday from All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida, and was on the ice for the Islanders’ first practice following their eight-day All-Star break/bye week. Horvat skated on top-line center Mathew Barzal’s right wing along with Josh Bailey. Horvat also was used in between the circles in the bumper slot on the first power-play unit with defenseman Noah Dobson, Barzal, fellow All-Star center Brock Nelson and Anders Lee.

The Islanders resume their season on Monday night in Philadelphia before returning to UBS Arena to face the Kraken on Tuesday night. Horvat’s former team, the Canucks, visit on Thursday night.

Horvat, 27, had 31 goals and 23 assists in 49 games for the Canucks, who selected him ninth overall in 2013.